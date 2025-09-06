Former New Zealand star Ross Taylor comes out of retirement to represent Samoa

New Delhi: Former New Zealand legend and ICC World Test Championship winner Ross Taylor has come out of retirement to represent Samoa at the upcoming Asia-East Asia-Pacific T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifier in Oman in a bid for the nation’s maiden men’s global event qualification.

Taylor was included in the Samoa squad named on Friday morning, the final step in Samoa’s path to ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The Asia-East Asia-Pacific T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifier begins on October 8.

“I’m proud to announce that I’ll be pulling on the blue and representing Samoa in cricket. This is more than just a return to the game love it’s the huge honour to represent my heritage, culture, villages, and family.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to give back to the game, join the squad, and share my experience on and off the field, Taylor shared on Instagram. IANS

