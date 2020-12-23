Former SA player Jacques Kallis to be England's batting consultant

LONDON: Former South African player Jacques Kallis has been appointed batting consultant of England for the forthcoming two-Test tour of Sri Lanka that begins on January 14 at the Galle International Stadium.



The 45-year-old all-rounder, who is third on the list of top run-getters in Tests with 13,289 runs, and also took 292 Test wickets and 200 catches, has previous experience of coaching Kolkata Knight Riders.

The South African, who quite Test cricket in 2013, will work under head coach Chris Silverwood and alongside assistant coach Paul Collingwood, wicketkeeping consultant James Foster, fielding coach Carl Hopkinson, bowling coach Jon Lewis and spin bowling consultant Jeetan Patel. IANS

Also watch: Death sentence for rape accused of Biswanath Chariali

Also Read: Carabao Cup final rescheduled due to Covid-19



