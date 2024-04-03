Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem cuts down on practice to keep wrist injury at bay

NEW DELHI: Former U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem is hoping his approach of cutting down the intensity of his practice will help him avert a recurring wrist injury as he looks to climb back up the world rankings after a turbulent few years.

The 30-year-old former world number three has struggled to get back to top form after suffering a wrist injury in 2021, which sidelined him for months and saw him slip down the rankings.

On Monday, the two-time French Open finalist claimed his first win on the ATP Tour in 2024 by beating German Maximilian Marterer 6-1, 6-7(3), 6-4 in the first round of the Estoril Open.

Thiem, who next faces veteran Frenchman Richard Gasquet on Wednesday, added that he did not feel any pain in his wrist during his first-round win, telling organisers: “Obviously, it’s a little bit of a day-by-day (situation).

“But I have my physio here, who’s great. I have a day off tomorrow as well which helps. I should be ready for Wednesday.” Agencies

Also Read: Arturo Vidal, Edinson Cavani on Boca Juniors radar: president Juan Roman Riquelme

Also Watch: