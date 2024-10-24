Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu pulls out of Hong Kong Open

NEW DELHI: Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has pulled out of the Hong Kong Open after the Briton said on Wednesday that she has still not recovered from a foot injury that had forced her to skip four other tournaments in recent weeks.

Raducanu, who is now ranked 55 in the world after reaching a career-high 10th in 2022, has not played since she retired midway through her quarterfinal match at the Korea Open last month. Agencies

