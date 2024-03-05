Former World Championship bronze winner B Sai Praneeth quits competitive badminton

Mumbai: The 2019 World Championship bronze medallist, B. Sai Praneeth has decided to retire from badminton, announcing his decision via social media. “Dear Badminton, thank you,” Sai Praneeth wrote in his post on X (formerly Twitter), on Monday.

The 31-year-old from Hyderabad, Telangana, had won the bronze medal in the 2019 edition held in Basel, Switzerland and was part of the Indian team that won bronze medals in the Asian Team Championships in 2020 and 2016. The 2010 World Junior Badminton Championships bronze medallist, Sai Praneeth was also a member of the Indian team that won gold medal in the South Asian Games 2016.

“Badminton, you have been my first love, my constant companion, shaping my character and giving purpose to my existence. The memories we’ve shared, the challenges we’ve overcome, will forever be etched in my heart,” Sai Praneeth in his post. “To my family - my grandparents, parents and my loving wife Swetha — your endless encouragement has been the bedrock of my success. Without your unwavering support, none of this would have been possible,” he added.

In his post, Sai Praneeth also thanked his coach Pullela Gopichand and the Badminton Association of India for their support in his career. “A heartfelt thank you to Pullela Gopichand anna, the Gopichand Academy, and the entire coaching and support staff. I also thank my coaches from childhood Arif sir and Govardhan sir,” he said. Praneeth also expressed his gratitude to the Badminton Association of India (BAI), Sports Authority of India, TOPS for putting faith in his abilities. (IANS)

