Former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth Falls Short in Final Against Su Li-yang

Fullerton: Former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth’s wait for a BWF World Tour title was extended further after he went down against Chinese Taipei’s Su Li Yang in the men’s semifinals of the US Open Badminton tournament here on Sunday.

The 33-year-old, facing an opponent who is nine years younger to him, pushed himself to find that winning momentum but could not avoid a 21-15, 16-21, 21-9 loss in an hour and nine minutes.

“I just feel like whatever I’ve been doing is working. I just have to keep working hard. I feel I’m there, but it’s about winning those crucial points. He (Su Li Yang) has been playing really well over the last few months. It’s a day when he played exceptionally well during the points that mattered,” said Srikanth, who have not won a BWF Tour title since his 2017 French Open win. IANS

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