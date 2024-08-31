Former World No. 1 tennis player Andre Agassi to visit India to flag off PWR DUPR Indian Tour and League

New Delhi: Eight-time Grand Slam champion and former World No. 1 tennis player Andre Agassi is set to visit India in January 2025 to flag off the PWR DUPR Indian Tour & League, a grand tour that promises to bring the thrill of competitive pickleball to India. The Indian Tour & League follows the recent announcement of the new rankings structure announced by Pickleball World Rankings (PWR) as well as PWR World Tour and PWR World Series.

Agassi, known for his illustrious tennis career with eight Grand Slam singles titles, including four Australian Opens, a French Open, a Wimbledon, and two US Opens, as well as a gold medal in men’s singles at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, expressed his excitement to be part of this venture.

In a special video message for his Indian fans, Agassi said, “I’m excited to visit India and bring the excitement of pickleball to its fans. I look forward to the PWR DUPR Indian Tour & League and hope it will be a great success in the country.” IANS

