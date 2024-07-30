Former Zimbabwe cricket coach Andy Flower backs Gautam Gambhir to succeed in new role

New Delhi: Former Zimbabwe cricket coach Andy Flower stated that it would be more “accurate” to describe India’s new head coach Gautam Gambhir as an “inspirational leader” than a coach and believes he has the skills to succeed in his new role. India began the new era with flying colours by outplaying Sri Lanka on their turf and taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

In both T20Is, Gambhir’s aggressive nature was evident in the way India approached the game. In the second T20I, the way India approached the chase showcased the dynamic nature of the team in the new era. Before his ongoing stint with India, formally, Gambhir never had any experience serving as the head coach of any team. He served as the team mentor of the Indian Premier League franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for two years and returned to the team close to his heart, Kolkata Knight Riders, for one year.

With Gambhir in the technical area, KKR lifted their third IPL title, their first since 2014. Flower gave his take on the former Indian opener as the coach of the Indian team and believes he has the characteristics and qualities to succeed in his new role.

“He’s certainly got some of the characteristics of a successful coach. He hasn’t really coached, though, has he? He is not your conventional coach. It would probably be better to describe him as an inspirational leader than a coach. That might be more accurate,” Flower said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo. “He’s a guy that has the conviction and courage of his own beliefs and principles that will allow other people to really want to follow him. Followers or teams like to trust that their leader has the courage of his convictions. And GG definitely has that. He has strong opinions. He knows where he wants to go. He’s willing to make tough decisions. He will have a very clear idea of the type of cricket that he wants his teams to play.”

Gambhir spent a total of three seasons with both KKR and LSG. In his new role, he is contracted with the team till 2027. Keeping the time frame in mind, Flower pointed out the difference between Gambhir’s old and current role. The former Zimbabwe cricketer believes with the time the former southpaw batter has, he needs to build and develop individuals while keeping the long-term aspect in mind.

“The biggest difference between the two jobs [franchise and international cricket] is that in the international arena, you are developing a team, and you are developing individuals with a medium- to long-term outlook. Franchise cricket is more about short-term results and getting a bunch of disparate individuals together heading in one direction and believing in something in a very short space of time,” Flower said.

“Whereas in international cricket, you have just more time for individual development and to develop a deeper culture in the group. [Gambhir] will be doing three formats, so those might differ a little. They might have different captains, for instance, different senior players, but the tenets and principles of the culture and the unit that you are developing across three formats will be similar,” he added.

Gambhir will be in the dugout of the Indian team for the third T20I against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. (ANI)

