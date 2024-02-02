Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton to join Ferrari for 2025 season: Reports

New Delhi: Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton is set to bid farewell to Mercedes and don the iconic red Ferrari for the 2025 season, as per reports. Hamilton, whose contract with Mercedes is set to expire at the end of 2025, will make the move to Ferrari, replacing Carlos Sainz, according to Sky Sports News.

The seven-time world champion, holding the record for the most wins (103) and pole positions (104) in F1 history, will join forces with Charles Leclerc at Ferrari. Leclerc recently signed a new contract with the team, solidifying the prospect of a formidable partnership with Hamilton. IANS

Also Read: Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton renews Mercedes contract until 2025

Also Watch: