Formula One Grand Prix: World champion Max Verstappen back to winning ways in Japan

Suzuka: World champion Max Verstappen got back to winning ways on Sunday with a third straight pole-to-flag victory at the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix, leading teammate Sergio Perez across the line for a Red Bull 1-2 at Suzuka.

The Dutchman suffered his first retirement since 2022 in Melbourne last time out to snap a nine-race winning streak but had no mechanical issues this week as he made it three wins from four races this season.

Spaniard Carlos Sainz, the winner in Australia two weeks ago, rode fresher tyres in the latter stages of the race to edge Ferrari team mate Charles Leclerc, who used a one-stop strategy, out of the final podium spot in third place.

Perez jumped above Leclerc into second place in the drivers championship, 13 points behind his team mate.

Sainz, who will be replaced at Ferrari next season by Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, said after the race he was worried he was on the wrong strategy.

McLaren's Lando Norris finished fifth with the Mercedes pair of George Russell and seven-times champion Hamilton down in seventh and ninth.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso finished sixth, with McLaren's Oscar Piastri eighth. RB's Yuki Tsunoda finished 10th, securing points in his home grand prix for the first time to the delight of the crowd.

Red Bull lead the constructor standings on 141 points ahead of Ferrari (120) and McLaren (69). Agencies

