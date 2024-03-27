Forward Angel Di Maria receives family death threat in Argentina: Media

NEW DELHI: Argentina forward Angel Di Maria received a threat at his family home on the outskirts of Rosario, domestic media said, amid an intense wave of drug-related violence in the central city from which Lionel Messi also hails.

Monday’s message, following a similar threat last year to Argentine captain Messi, came a week after Di Maria, now playing for Portuguese champions Benfica, said he would like to end his career at his boyhood club, Rosario Central.

“Tell your son Angel not to come back to Rosario because we will kill a family member,” the message read, according to the news portal Infobae, which cited police sources.

“Not even Pullaro is going to save you,” it added, referring to the provincial governor, Maximiliano Pullaro. “We don’t leave paper notes. We leave bullets and dead people behind.”

Media said the motivation for the threats remains unclear, however, with police unable to discard any potential lines of investigation. Agencies

