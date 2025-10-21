Four Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers lose opening round at U-23 World C’ship

NEW DELHI: India’s Greco-Roman wrestlers could not win even a single bout on the opening day of the Under-23 World Championship as all four in action suffered defeats in the opening round in Novi Sad, Serbia, on Monday. Gaurav (63kg), Ankit (77kg), Rohit Bura (87kg), and Joginder Rathee (130kg) represented India’s challenge and lost their respective bouts in an abject manner.

Gaurav was up against Kyrgyzstan’s Kuttubek A Abdurazakov and lost his 1/8 round bout by technical superiority.

Ankit suffered a similar fate against Serbia’s Zalan Pek.

Rohit fell 0-9 in his qualification round against America’s Payton J Jacobson, while Joginder lost his qualification bout by fall against Uzbekistan’s Damirkhon Rakhmatov. Agencies

