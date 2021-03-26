Four players at La Liga Valladolid test positive for COVID-19

MADRID: Spanish La Liga side Valladolid has confirmed that four members of their first-team squad have tested positive for the coronavirus, COVID-19. The club posted a communique late on Wednesday night to inform that forward Lucas Perez, midfielder Kike Perez and midfielder, Michel all gave positive results in PCR tests carried out on Wednesday after goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez had tested positive 24 hours earlier. Roberto's positive test led to the club suspending its Wednesday morning training session and the club has informed it has now suspended all training until next Monday (March 29th). "All of the people who live inside the first team 'bubble' will be given different tests in the coming days, to ensure maximum security," inform the club on its website. Valladolid is currently 16th in La Liga with 27 points from 28 games and still in a battle to avoid relegation. Along with the rest of the clubs in La Liga have no game this weekend due to the international break and they return to action with a visit to the Camp Nou on April 5th. Agencies

