France captain Kylian Mbappe set to join Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain on free transfer

MADRID: France captain Kylian Mbappe is set to join Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, after Los Blancos ended its 2023-24 season with the UEFA Champions League title on Saturday, according to reports from France.

The forward had taken to social media to announce his exit from the Ligue 1 side but had kept his next destination a secret. His last game for the club came in Saturday’s final at Lille’s Stade Pierre-Mauroy, with first-half strikes from Ousmane Dembele and Fabian Ruiz securing a win for PSG.

“.. I wanted to announce to you all that it’s my last year at Paris Saint-Germain. I will not extend and the adventure will come to an end in a few weeks. I will play my last game as Parc des Princes on Sunday,” Mbappe said in a video statement on X. Agencies

