France U21 Star Désiré Doué Joins Paris Saint-Germain from Rennes on a €50 Million Deal

Paris: France U21 international Desire Doue has joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) from Rennes on a permanent transfer. The 19-year-old midfielder has signed a five-year contract with the Club which is reported to be worth 50 million euros. “I’m delighted to be joining Paris Saint-Germain. I’m really excited and also happy and proud. It’s a dream come true. I can’t wait to discover the Parc des Princes in a PSG jersey and to play in front of these fans”, said Desire Doue to PSG’s media team.

Born in Angers in 2005, Desire Doue moved to Rennes in 2011 where he came up through the youth academy before signing his first professional contract in April 2022. The versatile midfielder made his Ligue 1 debut a few months later against FC Lorient on 7 August 2022. IANS

Also Read: Thomas Müller's Brace Leads Bayern Munich to 4-0 Victory Over Ulm in German Cup Opener

Also Watch: