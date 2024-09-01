Frances Tiafoe Edges Ben Shelton in Thrilling Five-Set Battle to Reach US Open Last 16

NEW YORK: Frances Tiafoe weathered a Ben Shelton storm in a captivating all-American blockbuster to win 4-6, 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-3 and move into the last-16 of the US Open on Friday.

Both players have had semi-final runs at Flushing Meadows in the past and it was the electric Tiafoe who prevailed in a four-hour battle in what was a repeat of last year’s quarter-final match-up, where the younger Shelton had won in four sets.

The two players are good pals off the court but set their friendship aside and after Shelton promised a ‘war’, the clash lived up to its billing, bringing the crowd to its feet on several points and rallies as the match went the distance.

Shelton, who held a 2-0 head-to-head record going into the contest, fired 23 aces and 63 winners but ultimately Tiafoe exacted revenge and earned a fourth-round clash with Alexei Popyrin.

In other third round matches, 4th seed Alexander Zverev beat Tomás Martín Etcheverry 5-7, 7-5, 6-1, 6-3, Brandon Nakashima beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6, 8th seed Casper Ruud beat Shang Juncheng 6-7, 3-6, 6-0, 6-3, 6-1, 12th seed Taylor Fritz beat Francisco Comesana 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. Agencies

