Frances Tiafoe, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Taylor Fritz lose in first round; Shelton advances in Japan Open

TOKYO: US Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe and fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas both exited the Japan Open in the first round on Thursday, while champion Ben Shelton advanced.

Tiafoe, who lost to fellow American Taylor Fritz at the US Open earlier this month, went out 7-5, 6-3 to another compatriot, Brandon Nakashima, in Tokyo.

Tsitsipas’ woes deepened after losing 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 to American qualifier Alex Michelsen.

The Greek world number 12 took the first set, but had no answer to his 49th-ranked opponent for the rest of the match, losing in 1hr 48min.

A two-time Grand Slam finalist, Tsitsipas was bundled out in the first round at the US Open last month after ending his long-time coaching collaboration with his father, Apostolos.

The former world number three has slipped out of the top 10 and has won just two titles in two seasons.

Shelton, who won his only career title at last year’s Japan Open, had to work hard in a 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win over fellow American Reilly Opelka. Opelka is feeling his way back on the ATP tour after almost two years out for hip and wrist operations.

Britain’s US Open semifinalist Jack Draper also advanced in Tokyo after beating Italian qualifier Mattia Bellucci 6-4, 6-2. American Tommy Paul, the number five seed, beat Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi 6-3, 6-2.

Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka edged Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 7-6 (7/5) in a match that lasted 3hr 12min.

