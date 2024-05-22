Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short added as reserve for Australia’s T20 World Cup squad

MELBOURNE: Australia have announced Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short as the reserves for their T20 World Cup squad, travelling to the Caribbean and USA as they finalised their 15-man team and travelling reserves.

Fraser-McGurk has exploded onto the scene and made a name for himself, showcasing his raw ability to strike the ball. In nine games for Delhi Capitals, McGurk has scored four half-centuries, accumulating 330 runs at a blistering strike rate of 234.04, including 32 boundaries and 28 sixes.

"You look at Jake's form in the IPL – he took that by storm and he was a serious consideration for the final 15," coach Andrew McDonald told cricket.com.au.

"And so was Matthew Short. His BBL form has been outstanding over a long period of time and he's shown glimpses at the international level as well, albeit at times he's had to play a different role," he said.

"When you're on the fringes potentially you're going to have to play different roles at different times and he's really embraced some middle-order opportunities.

"We know that he's best suited at the top of the order – and it's probably similar for Jake as well – hence why they haven't been picked in the in the initial 15. But should anything move, we feel as though both of them could have the flexibility to line up anywhere in that batting order," McDonald added. IANS

