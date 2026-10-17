Free Entry for Women Announced for India-Zimbabwe T20I Series in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: Female spectators will be allowed free entry to the three women’s T20Is between India and Zimbabwe, following a suggestion from the state’s Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. A Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh (CSCS) source said to IANS on Thursday that the decision was taken after the chief minister floated the idea when office-bearers of the association invited him to watch the T20I series.

“The Chhattisgarh CM suggested free ticketing for female spectators yesterday when he was invited to watch the T20I games by the state association. This happened because of the CM’s suggestion, as one cannot refuse the CM’s suggestion.” IANS

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