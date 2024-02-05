French league: Lens win at Nantes, Rennes beat Montpellier

PARIS: David Pereira da Costa scored early in the second half as Lens won 1-0 at lowly Nantes to move up to sixth place in the French league on Saturday.

After hitting the crossbar in the first minute, the Portuguese winger scored with a low angled strike in the 48th.

Lens moved level on points with fifth-place Lille, which has a better goal difference and hosts struggling Clermont on Sunday.

Nantes competed well at times and had a goal from striker Tino Kadewere ruled out in the 20th. It’s in 13th place in the 18-team league.

Earlier on Saturday, Martin Terrier scored again to help Rennes beat Montpellier 2-1 and secure a fourth straight league win. Agencies

Also Read: French league: Two-goal Terrier runs Lyon ragged as Rennes win thriller

Also Watch: