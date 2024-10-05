French midfielder Paul Pogba’s four-year doping ban reduced to 18 months

NEW DELHI: French midfielder Paul Pogba’s doping ban has reduced to 18 months from four years by Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), according to various reports.

The Juventus midfielder will now be able to start playing again from March 2025.

Earlier in March, the World Cup winner was handed a four-year ban after testing positive for DHEA in August, 2023. A four-year ban is the standard length under the World Anti-Doping Code.

Pogba was provisionally suspended by Italy’s national anti-doping (NADO Italia) tribunal in September, 2023 after testing positive for testosterone - a banned substance. Agencies

