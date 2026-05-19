French Open 2026 Qualifying: Dimitrov, Goffin Lead Men’s Draw; Andreescu, Pliskova, Badosa Headline Women’s Field in Paris

Paris: Grigor Dimitrov and David Goffin will be the top favourites to secure spots in the main draw when the men’s singles qualifying rounds for the French Open starts in Paris on Monday.

Dimitrov is set to headline the qualifying draw, making his first appearance in qualifying for a Grand Slam tournament since the 2011 Australian Open. Former quarterfinalist Goffin is also in the field, aiming to compete in the main draw in Paris for the 14th time.

Dimitrov will face Jaime Faria in the opening round. The former World No. 3 holds a 21-15 record in Paris. Dimitrov’s best result at Roland Garros came in 2024, when he reached the quarter-finals.

Goffin will begin his campaign against Chun-Hsin Tseng. The Belgian made his Roland Garros debut as a qualifier in 2012, when he reached the fourth round and lost to Roger Federer in four sets. Last year, the 2016 quarter-finalist fell to Alexander Zverev in the second round.

Andrea Pellegrino, who recently reached the third round at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Rome, also features in the draw, aiming to make his major main-draw debut in Paris. Jesper de Jong, Emilio Nava, Sho Shimabukuro, and Coleman Wong are also in the field.

The qualifying tournament for Roland-Garros 2026 will be conducted from May 18 to May 22 at the Stade Roland-Garros in Paris, marking the start of the French Open season before the main draw begins on May 24. Matches will be held on Court Suzanne-Lenglen and Courts 2–15.

The men’s qualifying draw features a mix of former top players, clay-court specialists, and rising prospects. Other notable entrants include Hugo Gaston, Pedro Martinez, Otto Virtanen, and Daniel Mérida. Players must win three matches to secure a spot in the main draw. Several French players, including Florent Bax, Robin Bertrand, and Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg, are also competing, reflecting the tournament’s emphasis on local talent.

Goffin, a former world No. 7, has been handed a wild card into the qualifying along with several teenagers, highlighting Roland-Garros’ focus on youth development.

The women’s qualifying draw is equally competitive, featuring former Grand Slam champions and top-ranked players aiming to return to the main draw. Key names include Bianca Andreescu, Sloane Stephens, Karolina Pliskova, Paula Badosa, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, and Martina Trevisan. Sixteen players from qualifying will advance to the main draw, complemented by eight wildcards.

Women’s qualifying wildcards include Kristina Mladenovic, Tahlia Kokkinis, Daniel Jade, and Daphnée Mpetshi Perricard, alongside other young French talents. Agencies

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