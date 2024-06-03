French Open: Carlos Alcaraz triumphs over Felix Auger-Aliassime to set up Tsitsipas clash in quarters

Paris: Carlos Alcaraz, the world No. 3, surged into the quarter-finals of the French Open with a commanding straight-sets 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 victory over struggling Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The first set was a display of high-calibre tennis, with both players holding their serves amid spectacular rallies and exchanges. Neither could gain the upper hand until the eighth game, when Alcaraz found his rhythm. A blistering forehand winner at 0-15 signalled his intent, and he followed it up with another unreturnable forehand to seize the advantage. Alcaraz's confidence soared as he unleashed a ripped backhand cross-court and a delicate drop-shot winner, securing a crucial break of serve.

Serving for the set, Alcaraz faced a tenacious Auger-Aliassime, who refused to concede easily. The Spaniard was forced into a remarkable pick-up at his feet just shy of the net, which set up a set point. Auger-Aliassime's long backhand ended the set 6-3 in favour of Alcaraz, capping off an electrifying start to the match.

The second set saw Auger-Aliassime attempting to mount a comeback, applying pressure in the fourth game. However, Alcaraz responded with a stunning backhand winner to escape the danger and level the score. Buoyed by this moment, he broke Auger-Aliassime's serve in the following game with another exquisite backhand down the line. The momentum swung decisively in Alcaraz's favour.

At this critical juncture, Auger-Aliassime took a medical timeout for a thigh injury, which seemed to hinder his performance. Although he managed an initial hold upon his return, the Canadian could not sustain the effort, yielding the second set 6-3. Alcaraz's brilliance was encapsulated in a sensational backhand pass that closed out the set, doubling his lead.

The third set began with visible signs of discomfort from Auger-Aliassime, who was now struggling with his injury. Alcaraz capitalised, breaking the Canadian's serve early with a precise serve-volley combination that went awry for his opponent. Another break followed shortly after as Alcaraz effectively sealed the match's fate with a 6-1 third set win.

Greek ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas lost the opening set but went on to defeat Italian Matteo Arnaldi 3-6 7-6(4) 6-2 6-2 in the fourth round.

Tsitsipas keeps alive his bid to win first Grand Slam title, but the 2021 Roland Garros finalist was put to the test early on by Arnaldi who had ousted sixth seed Andrey Rublev in the previous round.

Tsitsipas will face Alcaraz in the quarterfinals. Agencies

Also Read: French Open: Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Ons Jabeur reach third round

Also Watch: