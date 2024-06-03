French Open: Swiatek demolishes Potapova in 40 minutes; Gauff dominates Cocciaretto to reach quarters

Paris: World no. 1 Iga Swiatek cruised to the quarter-finals of the French Open after a commanding 6-0, 6-0 win over Russia’s Anastasia Potapova on Sunday.

In the 40-minute-long encounter, the Polish did not lose a single game in straight sets win in the fourth round at Court Philippe-Chatrier. It was Swiatek’s shortest tour-level match of her career and she was not taken to deuce once.

Previously, her shortest matches came against Simona Halep (45 minutes, Roland Garros 2019) and Karolina Pliskova (46 minutes, Rome 2021), according to WTA stats.

The reigning Roland Garros champion took only 19 minutes to topple Potapova in the first set after winning 24 of 30 points. She hit seven winners and was credited with only one unforced error.

The scoreline remained identical in the second set too as she won exactly 24 of 28 points. Potapova only managed to win three return points in the clash.

“I had just a thought that times change a little bit because I remember she was always the player to beat me. I don’t think I won against her... We always played against each other (at) European championships,” Swiatek told reporters.

“Honestly, there’s no point thinking about that, but I had just a thought. It lasted two seconds and then I was focusing on my work because that’s the best thing I can do.

“I’m just proud of myself and the work that I’ve put to be in this place. Everything changed because I’m just older and I play better.”

Swiatek will next face Marketa Vondrousova in the quarterfinals after the fifth seed dispatched Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic 6-4, 6-2.

Coco Gauff stormed into the quarterfinals after a commanding 6-1, 6-2 victory over Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto. With this win Gauff also became the first american woman in open era to reach four straight French Open quarterfinals before turning age 21.

On the revered clay of Court Philippe-Chatrier, the American third seed delivered one of her most impressive displays, showcasing a blend of power, precision, and athleticism that left her opponent struggling to keep up.

Gauff will face 8th seed Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals who beat Clara Tauson 6-4, 6-4. Agencies

