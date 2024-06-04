French Open: World No.1 Novak Djokovic beats Francisco Cerundolo to reach quarters

PARIS: World number one Novak Djokovic beat Argentine star Francisco Cerundolo in another five-set thriller to reach the 2024 French Open quarter-final. The Serbian ace won 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the fourth-round clash after over four hours.

With this, Djokovic broke Roger Federer’s long-standing record for winning the most Grand Slam matches. This was Djokovic’s 370th major match-win.

Djokovic also surpassed Federer in terms of Grand Slam quarter-finals appearances. Before this match, they had the joint-most such appearances (58). Only Djokovic and Federer have reached the major quarter-finals more than 50 times.

Meanwhile Australian singles star Alex de Minaur stunned the 2021 US Open winner and fifth seed Daniil Medvedev in a battle between two of the top competitors in the circuit at Stade Roland Garros today.

The 11th-seeded De Minaur upset Medvedev, an Australian Open finalist, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 in a hard-fought encounter on Court Suzanne-Lenglen. The Australian star was resolute in defence and clinical in dispatching any short balls sent down by his higher-ranked opponent in the two-hour, 49-minute win, which improved to 3-6 in the pair’s ATP head-to-head series.

The upset win also helped De Minaur become the first male Australian player to reach the singles quarterfinals at Roland Garros since former World No.1 Lleyton Hewitt in 2004.

Now into his second Grand Slam quarterfinal after he reached the same stage at the 2020 US Open, De Minaur will take on fourth seed Alexander Zverev or 13th seed Holger Rune next. The 25-year-old is now 29-10 for the season, a tally which includes winning his eighth ATP Tour title in Acapulco. (Agencies)

