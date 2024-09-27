French President Emmanuel Macron backs India for permanent United Nations Security Council (UNSC) membership

New York: French President Emmanuel Macron has voiced strong support for India’s inclusion as a permanent member of a reformed United Nations Security Council (UNSC), along with Germany, Japan, Brazil, and two African nations. “Germany, Japan, India and Brazil should be permanent members, as well as two countries that Africa would designate to represent it. New elected members should also be admitted,” Macron said while addressing the general debate at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York early Thursday, India time.

The French President stressed the need for reforms within the UN to make it more effective and representative, particularly in light of the challenges posed by the current structure of the Security Council. “The United Nations should not be discarded, but rather reformed to reflect today’s realities,” he said.

He said that the current Security Council, often blocked by conflicting interests, needs to evolve.

“Is there a better system? I don’t think so. So let’s just make these United Nations more effective, first by perhaps making them more representative. That is why France and I repeat here, is in favour of the Security Council being expanded,” Macron said. (IANS)

