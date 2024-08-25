Fulham Tops Leicester 2-1 with Goals from Smith Rowe and Iwobi; Tottenham Dominates Everton 4-0; West Ham Secures First Win of the Season

LONDON: Goals by Emile Smith Rowe and Alex Iwobi gave Fulham a 2-1 home victory over promoted Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Fulham deservedly took the lead in the 18th minute when Adama Traore played a superb through ball to midfielder Smith Rowe, who marked his Craven Cottage debut with a clinical left-footed shot.

Fulham’s lead lasted only 20 minutes before centre back Wout Faes headed home from a Facundo Buonanotte corner to level it up for Leicester.

However, Iwobi restored Fulham’s advantage in the 70th minute as he beautifully controlled a long ball from left back Antonee Robinson before finishing with a left-foot shot to secure all the three points for the host.

Newly-promoted Southampton’s difficult start to life back in the Premier League continued when it slipped to a 1-0 loss at home to Nottingham Forest.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s error and Son Heung-min’s brace helped Tottenham Hotspur to a comprehensive 4-0 victory over hapless Everton.

Yves Bissouma and Cristian Romero were also among the goals as Tottenham eased to its first win of the campaign in a game it dominated against a visiting side who has conceded seven times in two games this season and is yet to score itself.

A pair of second-half goals from Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen gave West Ham United its first Premier League win of the season as it cruised to a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday. Agencies

