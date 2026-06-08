Gabby Thomas wins 200m title at Lone Star Grand Prix

HOUSTON: Reigning Olympic champion Gabby Thomas won the women’s 200 metres in 21.70 seconds, this year’s world-fastest time, to capture the title on Saturday at the Lone Star Grand Prix.

With her effort in College Station, Texas, Thomas broke the former 2026 world best of 21.86 by reigning Olympic 100m champion Julien Alfred of St. Lucia, set on April 30 in Austin, Texas.

Thomas seized the lead on the turn in hot and humid conditions and surged to victory with fellow American Kayla White second in 22.07 and Nigeria’s Favour Ofili third in 22.15. Agencies

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