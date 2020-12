Gabriel Jesus, Walker test positive for Covid-19

LONDON: Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker have tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club said on Friday.



Two other City staff members have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and all four are self-isolating. "Everyone at the club wishes our colleagues a speedy recovery over the Christmas period ahead of their return to work, training and competition," City said in a statement. City, eighth in the league table, host Newcastle United on Saturday before visiting Everton on Monday. Agencies

