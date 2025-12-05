Gaganjeet Bhullar wins third IGPL Tour title

NEW DELHI: Gaganjeet Bhullar, who began the week in a modest manner, closed it in a masterly fashion to become the first player to win three times on IGPL Tour. Bhullar, who opened the week with a round of 1-under 71, that included a hole-in-one, added solid rounds of 67-67 on the last two days to total a winning 11-under at the splendid Glade One Resort and golf club. The 21-year-old Raghav Chugh gave it all but with three pars in last three holes, he fell one short and ended a creditable sole second. Chugh shot 4-under 68 and totalled 10-under for the week. Three internationals, Filipino Justin Quiban, Mexican Santiago de la Fuentes and Indian-American Manav Shah, all hoping to become the first international to win on the IGPL were thwarted at the finish, and ended Tied-third at 8-under. Agencies

