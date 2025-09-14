Ganguly, Harbhajan Listed in Draft Electoral Rolls for BCCI Elections

Mumbai: Former President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and ex-India captain Sourav Ganguly, along with former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, have been included in the Draft Electrol Roll ahead of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the national federation at which the new governing body will be elected. Ganguly has been named as a representative for the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), which he has represented earlier, and has held the post of BCCI President. What has surprised many is finding Harbhajan Singh as a representative of the Punjab Cricket Association. Harbhajan is a Rajya Sabha Member from Punjab. IANS

