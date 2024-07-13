Gautam Gambhir approaches BCCI for Morne Morkel’s appointment as bowling coach

New Delhi: Former South Africa pacer Morne Morkel is believed to be in contention for India’s bowling coach as head coach Gautam Gambhir approached BCCI for his inclusion in his support staff team, says a report. As per the Cricbuzz report, Gambhir is believed to have requested the BCCI to consider Morkel for the position of bowling coach.

Morkel, who previously served as Pakistan’s bowling coach during the ODI World Cup 2023, has been contacted for the same, the report added.

The former pacer has played 86 Tests, 117 ODIs, and 44 T20Is in a period between 2006 and 2018 for South Africa.

Gambhir and Morkel have worked together at Lucknow Super Giants, where the former India opener was the mentor of the franchise for two years. Morkel continued to serve as the team’s bowling coach under new head coach Justin Langer in the last edition as Gambhir joined Kolkata Knight Riders as a mentor and ultimately made them champions after 10 years gap.

Morkel has established a great reputation as a competent coach both internationally and in IPL circles. The 39-year-old retired in 2018 and is nonetheless well-versed in the game’s current strategies.

In contrast, there have been reports making rounds that former India pacers Zaheer Khan, Lakshmipathy Balaji and Vinay Kumar are also in the fray for the role. However, the final call is yet to be taken by the BCCI.

If chosen, Morkel will succeed Paras Mhambrey, who has performed admirably in the post for the previous three years under head coach Rahul Dravid. Previously, Gambhir has also recommended Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate, while the BCCI is known to be interested in keeping fielding coach T Dilip from the departing Dravid era. IANS

