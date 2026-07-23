Gavi urges FIFA not to ban Leandro Paredes over post-final World Cup brawl with Spain

Madrid: Spain midfielder Gavi said on Wednesday that he did not believe Argentina’s Leandro Paredes should be banned for his role in the incidents that followed Spain’s 1-0 victory over Argentina in Sunday’s World Cup final.

As Spain’s players began celebrating after the final whistle, Argentina defender Nahuel Molina swung a punch at Spain captain Rodrigo Hernandez, while Paredes, Thiago Almada and Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala also became involved.

Paredes appeared to grab Spain defender Eric Garcia by the throat before putting his hand in Gavi’s face and pushing him over as the FC Barcelona player attempted to intervene.

FIFA has begun investigating the incidents, but speaking to Spanish radio station Cadena Copa, Gavi said he did not want Paredes to be suspended.

“I don’t think [Paredes] should be suspended,” said the midfielder, adding that “I understand it’s not a good image for children, but I think there’s also that side to football, which is a bit more physical, more aggressive.”

“The most logical thing would have been to send him off during the match, and that’s it. In the end, I think it’s all football.”

Former Valencia defender Ayala has since apologised for his actions during an interview with a Valencia-based radio station.

“Obviously I am sorry; I can’t allow a feeling to change the way that I behave, but I think these are things that should remain out on the pitch,” he commented. The 2026 FIFA World Cup final ended in ugly scenes as the summit clash descended into chaos immediately after the final whistle, with players exchanging punches and Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes grabbing Spain’s Eric Garcia by the throat. (IANS)

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