Gavin Larsen returns to lead New Zealand’s selection panel

Auckland: Gavin Larsen has been appointed New Zealand Cricket’s selection manager, filling the role left by the departing Sam Wells.

A former New Zealand Test and ODI player, Larsen was the chief executive of Cricket Wellington, and the Cricket Operations Manager ahead of the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup, before being appointed New Zealand selection manager from 2015 to 2023.

He then took on the role of Performance Director at the Warwickshire County Cricket Club (WCCC) before returning to New Zealand and accepting the role of Commercial Manager for the Nelson Giants (basketball).

Larsen, in conjunction with head coach Rob Walter, will be responsible for helping select all Blackcaps, New Zealand A and New Zealand XI squads for in-bound and out-bound tours. IANS

