Germany breeze past Luxembourg; Northern Ireland stun Slovakia at FIFA World Cup qualifiers

LONDON: Germany’s Joshua Kimmich netted twice to power his side to a 4-0 home win over Luxembourg in a World Cup qualifier on Friday, where the visitor went down to 10 men in the first half and the host moved top of the standings in a tight Group A.

Germany was playing catch-up after losing its opening game 2-0 in Slovakia, its first away defeat in a World Cup qualifier. After a 3-1 win over Northern Ireland, Julian Nagelsmann’s side continued its revival against Luxembourg.

The win, combined with Slovakia’s 2-0 defeat in Northern Ireland, puts the Germans top on goal difference, with the Irish second and the Slovaks dropping to third, with all three teams on six points. Luxembourg is bottom without a point.

The group winner qualifies automatically, with the runner-up advancing to the playoffs. Germany is already assured of a playoff spot thanks to its Nations League ranking.

Germany laid siege to the visitor’s goal from the start, and Nick Woltemade appeared to have scored his first international goal after he deflected in Serge Gnabry’s shot, but his effort was ruled out for handball.

David Raum opened the scoring in the 12th minute, netting his first goal for Germany in style by curling a free kick around the wall, which beat goalkeeper Anthony Moris at his near post.

Luxembourg lost defender Dirk Carlson to a red card for a handball in the area, and Kimmich converted the resulting penalty in the 21st minute, but, despite its numerical advantage, the host failed to increase its lead before the break.

That quickly changed after the interval, when a Karim Adeyemi pass sent Gnabry racing into the box and he smashed his effort past Moris three minutes into the second half.

Two minutes later, after Luxembourg failed to clear the ball from inside the six-yard box from a corner, Kimmich pounced to net from close range.

The last time the sides met resulted in a 7-0 win for Germany in 2006, with current Luxembourg manager Jeff Strasser on the pitch for the loser, and he must have feared a repeat scoreline, but his side repelled much of the constant pressure.

Germany next travels to face the Irish on Monday, when Slovakia hosts Luxembourg.

Northern Ireland reignited its World Cup qualification hopes with a 2-0 win over Slovakia in Belfast, and moved into second place in Group A.

Slovakia arrived full of confidence after its shock 2-0 win over Germany and a 1-0 victory in Luxembourg had put it top of the standings, but it fell behind to an own goal in the 18th minute.

Patrik Hrosovsky turned the ball into his own net from an Ethan Galbraith low cross in the box, and the lead was no more than the home side deserved after a bright start.

Slovakia never looked like getting back into the game, and Trai Hume’s first international goal nine minutes from time wrapped up the win at a jubilant Windsor Park.

The visitor’s keeper punched the ball away from his area, but Hume was there to send a stunning side-footed volley to the net and set up a mouth-watering clash with Germany in Belfast on Monday.

North Macedonia put on a defensive masterclass to hold Belgium to a 0-0 draw away in its World Cup qualifier on Friday and stay one point ahead in Group J.

The visitor kept out everything Belgium could throw at it in a near 90-minute siege and leads with 12 points from six games, one ahead of Belgium, which has a game in hand.

North Macedonia’s final two group games are at home to Kazakhstan on Monday, and it finishes away against Wales on November 18.

Wales, which has 10 points from five games, benefited from the draw and remains in contention, but its cause rests on beating Belgium on Monday.

Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka scored from the spot as his side beat Sweden 2-0 in the World Cup qualifying Group B clash, leaving the Swedes’ hopes of qualifying for next year’s finals hanging by a thread after another dismal display. Agencies

Also Read: Scotland, Denmark, Netherlands shine in FIFA WC qualifiers