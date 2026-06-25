Ghana Coach Carlos Queiroz Sets Sights on Round of 32 After Strong World Cup Start

Foxborough: Coach Carlos Queiroz insisted Ghana's work is far from finished despite a valuable 0-0 draw with England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 game, saying his team is on its way to the main goal of reaching the FIFA World Cup knockout stage. Ghana and England played out a tense 0-0 draw at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, leaving World Cup Group L finely balanced as both sides moved to four points from two games.

“We have not won anything yet. We’re just on our way to reaching the main goal, which is to qualify for the second round of the World Cup," Queiroz said post-match. Ghana now have four points in Group L and face Croatia on June 28 in their final group match. A win would guarantee progression to the Round of 32. "Points in this World Cup are terribly expensive. When you get one, you have to fight for it. Now we recover and focus on Croatia," he added.

Queiroz further credited his players’ fighting spirit in executing a clear plan "to frustrate England" in Cup Group L draw. "We put in place our strategic plan. It was to block them and frustrate them since the first minute until the end of the first half, which we did when we finished the first half. I found and I realised that the English team was completely frustrated with no solutions. The usual solutions that they use to capitalise wins, we blocked them and we succeeded in all fronts.

"Either in set-pieces, the diagonal long crosses, penetration in the wings, build-ups with penetration movements. We did it with our players. They did it with full concentration and determination. This showed that a football game is not only about tactics and techniques," he added. (IANS)

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