Ghana qualify for their fifth FIFA World Cup

Accra: Ghana have completed their remarkable resurgence after failing to qualify for the 2025 African Cup of Nations. The Black Stars have secured their place at the FIFA World Cup once again thanks to their 1-0 victory over Comoros to seal top spot in Group I. The FIFA World Cup 26 will mark the Ghana’s fifth appearance on football’s biggest stage, having made their debut at Germany 2006. They will be looking improve on their performance in Qatar four years ago when they were eliminated in the group stage.

Ghana were pushed all the way by Madagascar, but they punched their ticket to the global showpiece on the final day of qualifying after Mohammed Kudus struck for the winner against Comoros.

Ghana’s greatest display at the World Cup came at South Africa 2010 when Milovan Rajevac’s men reached the quarter-finals thanks to the inspirational performances of Asamoah Gyan. In the Round of 16, it was Gyan’s powerful strike in extra-time that secured victory over USA and set up an epic quarter-final clash with Uruguay, which remains one of the most thrilling World Cup games of all time. IANS

Also Read: Kenyans Matata, Rengeruk win at Delhi Half Marathon

Also Watch: