Gill Closes in on No.1 as Kohli, Rohit Boost India’s Dominance in ICC ODI Rankings

Dubai: Shubman Gill has moved to within touching distance of the top spot in the ICC Men’s ODI batter rankings after his prolific run against England, while Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have also strengthened India’s presence at the top of the charts in the latest update.

New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell continues to occupy the No.1 position with 802 rating points, but Gill is now just one point behind after amassing 188 runs during India’s three-match ODI series against England. Kohli remains third with 767 rating points, while Rohit is fourth with 758, keeping three Indian batters firmly in contention for the top ranking.

Despite India’s batting exploits, England clinched the series 2-1, with Joe Root emerging as the standout performer. The experienced right-hander, who remained unbeaten throughout the series while scoring 249 runs, climbed four places to eighth in the ODI batter rankings. England also saw gains for Ben Duckett, who jumped 11 places to joint 19th, while Jacob Bethell rose five spots to 64th. (IANS)

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