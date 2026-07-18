Gill rues middle-order collapse as England level ODI series in Cardiff

Cardiff: India captain Shubman Gill blamed his side’s middle-order collapse after England chased down a modest 234 with four wickets in hand in the second ODI here on Thursday to level the three-match series 1-1.

Gill admitted India were well short of the total it had targeted at the halfway stage of the innings.

From 178 for 3 at one stage, India slumped to 193 for 7 in a space of 26 deliveries and never recovered.

“We thought 300-310 would be a good total after 25 overs when we were in a good position, but we lost too many wickets in the middle overs,” Gill said.

The skipper expected greater contribution from the lower middle-order after the top-order had laid a solid platform.

“Our tailenders are not the best batsmen, but we expected more from the lower middle-order batters and they were not able to capitalise on their starts,” Gill said.

Gill also lamented the injury of Washington Sundar, saying it robbed India of bowling option at a crucial stage.

“Never a good feeling when you ping one to cover. (Washington) Sundar is a key part of our team. Maybe it would have played a part, squeezing in the pressure.” The India captain said the visitors had little option but to rely heavily on their frontline pacers after Washington’s departure, though he felt the conditions continued to favour the seamers.

“We had to bowl our main bowlers throughout the innings. I don’t think it would have made a huge difference because the ball was doing more for the fast bowlers, but when you lose a key player, there is some momentum loss.” IANS

Also Read: Sitanshu Kotak defends Rohit Sharma’s form; dismisses Kohli-Gambhir rift rumours