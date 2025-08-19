Girish Gupta wins 10m air pistol gold at 16th Asian Shooting Championship

New Delhi: Girish Gupta’s gold in the 10m air pistol men youth event, in which he led an Indian 1-2, ensured the country ended competition Day One of the 16th Asian Shooting Championship Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on a profitable note.

The 17-year-old shot 241.3 in the final to finish ahead of compatriot Dev Pratap. The 14-year-old shot 238.6 for silver. India thus earned two gold and three silver medals on Day One after Kapil Bainsla had won the junior men’s air pistol gold and both the senior and junior men’s teams had won silver medals each. Day two on Tuesday has the women’s air pistol finals across categories, on schedule. IANS

