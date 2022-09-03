Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Glamorgan Confirm Signing of Gill

Gill will be eligible to represent Glamorgan from their County Championship match against Worcestershire, starting from September 5.

Glamorgan Confirm Signing of Gill

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  3 Sep 2022 9:50 AM GMT

CARDIFF, Sep 2: English County side Glamorgan on Friday confirmed the signing of India opening batter Shubman Gill for the final four matches of their ongoing County Championship season. Gill will be eligible to represent Glamorgan from their County Championship match against Worcestershire, starting from September 5.

He becomes the seventh Indian player to sign up for the English domestic cricket season in 2022 after Cheteshwar Pujara (Sussex), Washington Sundar (Lancashire), Krunal Pandya (50-over matches for Warwickshire), Umesh Yadav (Middlesex), Navdeep Saini (Kent) and Mohammed Siraj (Warwickshire County matches).

Gill also becomes the third Indian to feature for Glamorgan in the County Championship after former India all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri (1987-91) and former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (2005). IANS

Also Read: Pakistan Thrash Hong Kong by 155 Runs

Also Watch:

Categories: Sports 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X