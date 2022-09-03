Glamorgan Confirm Signing of Gill

CARDIFF, Sep 2: English County side Glamorgan on Friday confirmed the signing of India opening batter Shubman Gill for the final four matches of their ongoing County Championship season. Gill will be eligible to represent Glamorgan from their County Championship match against Worcestershire, starting from September 5.

He becomes the seventh Indian player to sign up for the English domestic cricket season in 2022 after Cheteshwar Pujara (Sussex), Washington Sundar (Lancashire), Krunal Pandya (50-over matches for Warwickshire), Umesh Yadav (Middlesex), Navdeep Saini (Kent) and Mohammed Siraj (Warwickshire County matches).

Gill also becomes the third Indian to feature for Glamorgan in the County Championship after former India all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri (1987-91) and former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (2005). IANS

