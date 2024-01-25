Glenn Maxwell needs to have a look at what he’s doing at his end: Adnrew McDonald

Brisbane: Australia men’s head coach Adnrew McDonald said all-rounder Glenn Maxwell needs to have a look at the choices he makes while in his time away from the team, following him being briefly hospitalised in Adelaide.

Maxwell was rested from Australia’s upcoming ODI series against West Indies, after being given time to rest following a gruelling period of playing cricket. Recently, Maxwell was hospitalised following a night out in Adelaide, with reports saying he suffered from dehydration at a pub.

Maxwell was in the city to attend a golf event and the incident happened after attending a musical event alongside fast-bowling great Brett Lee and several West Indies players. He last played a game of competitive cricket on January 15, which was also Melbourne Stars’ last game in the BBL.

“I’ve spoken to Glenn, had a good chat with him yesterday around the incident. As I said before, him looking after himself needs to be a consideration moving forward. We’ve given him the opportunity to rest and rehab in that period of time and I suppose the lessons for him around that would be to take up his end of the bargain in that space and take care of himself.

“We want to see Glenn Maxwell playing cricket for the next three to four years for Australia. Can he get to the next World Cup in 2027 in South Africa? Who knows. But he’s a key player in our white-ball formats. When he is out there we’re a far better team and on the back of that horrific injury that he did have, there’s going to be some management things that are put in place around him.

“But we want Glenn Maxwell playing for Australia for as long as he can. We’re going to have to do our end and Glenn is no doubt going to have to hold up his end of the bargain. All the information he’s given, he’s had a few drinks and clearly the night has ended the way that it did and that’s less than ideal from his perspective and our perspective.

“It’s an honest mistake. He needs to obviously have a look at what he’s doing at his end and is that the right thing to be doing at that time? Thankfully there’s no harm out of it. He’s well now.

“That’s the other thing to consider in these instances, yes you can point the finger but there’s a duty of care from our end and he’s doing well and he looks as though he’ll return to play in that West Indies series in those T20 games which we’re excited for,” said McDonald to SEN Radio. IANS

