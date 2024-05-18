Glenn Pocknall joins Scotland’s coaching staff ahead of Men’s T20 World Cup campaign

Glasgow: Glenn Pocknall is all set to join Scotland’s coaching staff ahead of their Men’s T20 World Cup campaign in the West Indies and USA from June 1. Pocknall had previously spent time with Scotland coaching staff during the ICC Men’s World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe last year.

Pocknall is currently head coach of the Central Stags side in the New Zealand domestic circuit and will link up with Scotland team for the Men’s T20 World Cup in a fixed term role as fielding skills consultant.

“The experience of our wider coaching and medical staff will be hugely valuable to us in the coming weeks, during what is an extremely exciting period for us. The conditions in the Caribbean are likely to be particularly challenging, but we feel this group of players and staff are ready to step up and do themselves proud on the world stage.”

“I’m extremely pleased to have secured someone of Glenn’s experience to work with us on a short-term basis. He has recent knowledge of many of the squad and brings a huge amount of quality and expertise to the group during the next few weeks. We also greatly appreciate the collaboration with Central Districts in allowing Glenn to join us for this short period,” said Steve Snell, Cricket Scotland Head of Performance, in a statement. IANS

