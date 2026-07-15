Global superstars set for blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony in New Jersey

NEW YORK: New Jersey Stadium will bring the biggest-ever FIFA World Cup to a close with a spectacular ceremony as global superstars such as Tom Cruise, Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams, IShowSpeed have been lined up to perform.

As the largest sporting event in history reaches its conclusion at the New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, the ceremony will celebrate the 48 teams' unforgettable journey across the three host countries and 16 host cities, FIFA said in a statement.

Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner Jennifer Hudson will deliver a special rendition of the United States national anthem ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. One of the world's most celebrated performers, Hudson's powerful performance will set the stage for football's biggest match and the most anticipated moment of the tournament.

"Echoing the spirit of the opening ceremonies, which welcomed the world to the greatest stage in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the closing ceremony will bring the FIFA World Cup 2026 full circle through music, culture and football, before we kick off the highly anticipated match that will crown the champions of this groundbreaking tournament," said Heimo Schirgi, Chief Operating Officer of FIFA World Cup 2026. Agencies

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