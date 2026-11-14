Global Talent to Compete as ITF Junior Tennis Kicks Off in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The ITF Juniors (J60) for boys and girls U-18 Tennis Championship will begin at the Chachal Tennis complex in the city from November 16. Players from Uzbekistan, Russia, France, Great Britain, USA, Serbia and host India are expected to take part in the championship which qualifying round will kick-off on Saturday. The International Tennis Federation has appointed Saikot Roy, a white badge referee from India, as the ITF Supervisor and Ankush Dutta as the Tournament Director.