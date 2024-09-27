Golf: Jasmine Shekar, Ridhima Dilawari tied for lead in 13th Leg of WPG Tour

Gurugram: Jasmine Shekar faltered in the second round but kept a share of the lead with the steady Ridhima Dilawari in the 13th Leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Golden Greens Golf Club. Jasmine shot 76 and Ridhima carded 73 with one bogey and 17 pars.

The lead duo was 2-under 142 each and one shot clear of Sneha Singh (73-70) and Amandeep Drall (72-71) at 1-under 143.

Amateur Anvvi Dahhiya (73-71) and Order of Merit leader, Hitaashee Bakshi (71-73) were tied for fifth place at even 144.

Jasmine, looking for her first win after two runner-up finishes over the last 18 months, had just one birdie against three bogeys and one double bogey on the Par-4 sixth hole.

Ridhima did not find the birdies but did well to limit the bogeys to just one on the Par-4 17th. While Jasmine is seeking to end her runs of near misses, Ridhima is seeking her first win since 2002, the year she won twice.

Sneha Singh looked like making a big surge with three birdies on the front nine of the course but dropped two bogeys against one more birdie on the back nine for a round of 2-under 70, which was the best of the day.

Amandeep Drall landed one of the two eagles on the second day in her card of 71 which also had two birdies, one bogey and one double bogey. Hitaashee Bakshi had a round with one birdie against two bogeys as she missed a lot of chances.

