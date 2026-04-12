Golf: Rory McIlroy Tightens Grip on Augusta Title Defence

Augusta: Rory McIlroy needed a playoff to win his first Masters last year. Twelve months later, nobody can get near the free-wheeling Northern Irishman.

The defending champion fired a seven-under-par 65 on Friday — the lowest round of the week — to reach 12 under for the tournament and build the largest 36-hole lead in Masters history, six shots clear of Sam Burns and Patrick Reed.

McIlroy finally completed the career Grand Slam of golf’s four majors with his victory here last year, and he said it had lifted a weight from his shoulders.

“I’ve always loved this tournament, I’ve always loved this golf course even when I felt it didn’t always love me back,” McIlroy told Sky Sports after his round.

“I feel like I’m playing with the house’s money which is a nice feeling to have.”

McIlroy closed his round in breathtaking fashion, making six birdies over his final seven holes, including a chip-in from off the 17th green before holing a six-foot putt at the last for a fourth consecutive birdie.

History is also in his favour. In the last 14 Masters, the eventual champion was no more than four shots behind the leader at the halfway point.

It was a display of the kind of liberated, free-swinging golf that has eluded McIlroy at Augusta for much of his career, and one he attributed to finally getting the monkey off his back.

“Over the years, this golf course is sometimes -- you know, my mindset hasn’t been keep swinging. It’s been guided, tentative,” McIlroy told reporters.

“I think the experience I’ve accrued over the years and obviously with what happened last year, it makes it a bit easier out there to keep swinging.” Agencies

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