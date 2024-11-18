Sports

Golf: Rory Mcllroy seals double victory at DP World Tour Championship finale

Rory McIlroy finished the season in style by winning the 2024 DP World Tour Championship which saw him clinch the coveted Race to Dubai championship for the sixth time.
Rory Mcllroy
Published on

Dubai: Rory McIlroy finished the season in style by winning the 2024 DP World Tour Championship which saw him clinch the coveted Race to Dubai championship for the sixth time.

After a third-place finish at last week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, only South Africa's Thriston Lawrence could deny McIlroy from claiming his sixth Race to Dubai Rankings of his career.

"It means a lot. I've been through a lot this year, professionally, personally and it feels like a fitting end to 2024. I've persevered a lot this year, had close calls and couldn't get it done. So to be able to get over the line. I'm really pleased with the way I finished and thankfully I hung on on a tough day and got it done.

"It's been a long year, my 27th tournament, which is a lot to me. Looking forward to a little bit of downtime. I have a lot of friends and my family here in Dubai so I'm sure we'll have a good night tonight," said Mcllroy.

Lawrence needed to win and for the World No. 3 to finish in 12th or worse for him to overturn McIlroy's huge advantage, but his challenge never materialised as he carded a one-under-par total at Jumeirah Golf Estates. IANS

Also Read: Golf: Rory McIlroy birdies last 3 holes, two shots off lead at Irish Open

Also Watch:             

Rory Mcllroy
DP World Tour Championship

Top News

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com