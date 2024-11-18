Golf: Rory Mcllroy seals double victory at DP World Tour Championship finale

Dubai: Rory McIlroy finished the season in style by winning the 2024 DP World Tour Championship which saw him clinch the coveted Race to Dubai championship for the sixth time.

After a third-place finish at last week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, only South Africa's Thriston Lawrence could deny McIlroy from claiming his sixth Race to Dubai Rankings of his career.

"It means a lot. I've been through a lot this year, professionally, personally and it feels like a fitting end to 2024. I've persevered a lot this year, had close calls and couldn't get it done. So to be able to get over the line. I'm really pleased with the way I finished and thankfully I hung on on a tough day and got it done.

"It's been a long year, my 27th tournament, which is a lot to me. Looking forward to a little bit of downtime. I have a lot of friends and my family here in Dubai so I'm sure we'll have a good night tonight," said Mcllroy.

Lawrence needed to win and for the World No. 3 to finish in 12th or worse for him to overturn McIlroy's huge advantage, but his challenge never materialised as he carded a one-under-par total at Jumeirah Golf Estates. IANS

Also Read: Golf: Rory McIlroy birdies last 3 holes, two shots off lead at Irish Open

Also Watch: