Golf: Shubhankar Sharma, Gaganjeet Bhullar qualify for Paris Olympics

New Delhi: India’s number one male golfer Shubhankar Sharma and compatriot Gaganjeet Bhullar have qualified for the Paris Olympic Games and will be teeing off for the country at the prestigious Golf National course in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, in the French capital in August.

Shubhankar's berth in Paris was confirmed after the International Golf Federation (IGF) revealed its Olympic qualification list of 60 men and women golfers for the Olympic Golf tournament, scheduled between August 1-4, 2024. Shubhankar, whose Official World Golf Ranking is 222, qualified with an Olympic rank of 48 paving the way for a Games debut for the Chandigarh lad.

He will be joined by Gaganjeet Bhullar who qualified with an Olympic rank of 54 and who will also be making his Olympic debut. Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will be representing India in the women’s tournament. IANS

