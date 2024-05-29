Golf: Three Indians in hunt for Singapore Ladies Masters 2024

Singapore: Indian professionals Hitaashee Bakshi and Seher Atwal will tee up at the 2024 Singapore Ladies Masters, which will make its much-awaited return to the Laguna National Golf Resort Club in June. The duo will be part of the field of 132 players, including 12 elite amateurs vying for top honours in the China Ladies Professional Golf Association (CLPGA) event. The Singapore Ladies Masters is scheduled to tee off at the Masters course from June 14-16.

Hitaashee Bakshi and Seher Atwal will be joined by teen amateur Mehreen Bhatia, a much-decorated junior. Hitaashee is a multiple winner on the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour and is also playing on the Thai LPGA, where she topped the Qualifying School this year. Seher is a multiple winner on the domestic WPGT and has also been playing on the Ladies European Tour. This is her second appearance at the Singapore Ladies Masters.

Mahreen, a silver medallist at the US Kids World Teen Championships in 2023, was also a medallist at the US Kids European event. She also won the Dubai Faldo Junior Middle East Championships in 2023 and in November last year, she added the Faldo Abu Dhabi event title.

The Singapore Ladies Masters will be the sixth leg of this season's CLPGA Tour and carries a prize purse of US$100,000, where the winner will receive a US$15,000 prize cheque.

At the inaugural Singapore Ladies Masters last July, Singapore’s amateur standout Shannon Tan delighted the home crowd by outshining her seasoned professional counterparts to claim the championship.

With the tournament offering valuable Women's World Golf Rankings points, Shannon, who transitioned to professional status in January 2024, gained a crucial advantage in her quest to qualify for the Paris Olympics. IANS

Also Read: Shubhankar Sharma, Gaganjeet Bhullar seek golfing bromance on Paris Olympics debut

Also Watch: